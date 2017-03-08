Andrade takes WBA super welter title ...

Andrade takes WBA super welter title by split decision

15 hrs ago

Demetrius Andrade defeated Jack Culcay by split decision to take the Ecuadorian-born German's WBA super welterweight title on Saturday. The unbeaten American started well but allowed Culcay to grow in confidence before recovering to convince two of the judges to score it 116-112 in his favor.

Chicago, IL

