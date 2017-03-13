Amanda Nunes unhappy with promotion a...

Amanda Nunes unhappy with promotion ahead of Ronda Rousey fight at UFC 207

18 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Looking back on her first title defense against Ronda Rousey in December, UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes admitted the way she was promoted before the fight left her feeling "alone" and "hurt." Speaking to a group of fans during a Q&A before last Friday's ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night in Fortaleza, Brazil, Nunes spoke candidly about how much the emotional toll fueled her 48-second knockout victory over Rousey.

