Amanda Nunes unhappy with promotion ahead of Ronda Rousey fight at UFC 207
Looking back on her first title defense against Ronda Rousey in December, UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes admitted the way she was promoted before the fight left her feeling "alone" and "hurt." Speaking to a group of fans during a Q&A before last Friday's ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night in Fortaleza, Brazil, Nunes spoke candidly about how much the emotional toll fueled her 48-second knockout victory over Rousey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar 10
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar 6
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar 6
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb 13
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC