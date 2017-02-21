Zulpikar Miamiatiali refuses to fight Vijender Singh on April 11 hour ago

New Delhi, Feb 24: WBO Oriental super middleweight champion Zulpikar Miamiatiali, who was set to fight WBO Asia Pacific Super middleweight champion Vijender Singh in Mumbai on April 1, has backed out of the bout, the promoters IOS Boxing announced on Friday. According to IOS Boxing Promotions, the talks with the Chinese promoters have fallen flat, but the fight will take place as scheduled with another boxer, who will be announced soon.

