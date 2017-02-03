Yasutaka Ishimoto Rolls On With Stoppage Win Over Kuga
In the last 12 months the Super Bantamweight division has been one of the focal points of Japanese boxing. Over here we have seen three world title bouts, with Shingo Wake fighting Jonathan Guzman, Hozumi Hasegawa fighting Hugo Ruiz and Yukinori Oguni fighting Jonathan Guzman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|6 min
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb 1
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan '17
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec '16
|shabbyshoes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC