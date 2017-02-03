Yasutaka Ishimoto Rolls On With Stopp...

Yasutaka Ishimoto Rolls On With Stoppage Win Over Kuga

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

In the last 12 months the Super Bantamweight division has been one of the focal points of Japanese boxing. Over here we have seen three world title bouts, with Shingo Wake fighting Jonathan Guzman, Hozumi Hasegawa fighting Hugo Ruiz and Yukinori Oguni fighting Jonathan Guzman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) 6 min Phart Like a Priest 193
News Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ... Feb 1 TitlePharts 2
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan 6 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan '17 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan '17 buck off turkey 1
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Dec '16 shabbyshoes 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,512 • Total comments across all topics: 278,586,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC