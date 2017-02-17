Williams: Browne Got Ass Whooped in Last Fight, Will Happen Again
As Marcus Browne and Thomas Williams Jr. jawed at each other on the stage Friday, Williams' supporters screamed about Browne from the background. They yelled, 'You lost your last fight!' over and over after Browne and Williams weighed in for their 10-round light heavyweight fight Saturday night in Cincinnati.
