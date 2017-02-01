Wilder's Promoter: A Fight With Joshua, For All Titles, is Massive
Lou DiBella, promoter of WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder believes a unification Anthony Joshua would be "massive" if all of the titles were at stake in the fight. Joshua will face former division ruler Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on April 29, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with the IBF, WBA, IBF world heavyweight titles at stake.
