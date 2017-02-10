White To McGregor: Satisfy UFC Contra...

White To McGregor: Satisfy UFC Contract, Then Fight Mayweather

15 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White is ready to support a potential fight between their organization's lightweight champion Conor McGregor, and retired former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. . Once McGregor does his four fights, White says he is free and clear to do whatever he wants to do.

