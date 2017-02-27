Ward vs. Kovalev Rematch Talks Finall...

Ward vs. Kovalev Rematch Talks Finally Underway - For June 17?

14 hrs ago

According to Egis Klimas, the manager of Sergey Kovalev, the negotiations are finally underway for a rematch with World Boxing Association , World Boxing Organization and International Boxing Federation light heavyweight world champion Andre Ward. The two boxers collided last November at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

