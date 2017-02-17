Virgil Hunter: What Canelo is Doing is a Mockery To Boxing

Veteran trainer Virgil Hunter, who works with boxers like Andre Ward, Amir Khan, Andre Berto and several others, is not pleased with the way Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is handling his career. Last May at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Hunter worked the corner of Amir Khan, who moved up from the welterweight division to face Canelo at a catch-weight of 155-pounds.

