Video: Daniel Jacobs Putting in Work For Gennady Golovkin
"The Mecca of Boxing" and The World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden will host Unified Middleweight World Champion, GENNADY "GGG" GOLOVKIN, as he defends his titles against WBA Middleweight Champion and Mandatory Challenger, Brooklyn's DANIEL "THE MIRACLE MAN" JACOBS, on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Photos by Tom Hogan/Hoganphotos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb 13
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb 1
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC