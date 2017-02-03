UFCa s Paige VanZant trains with Ronda Rousey rival Cris Cyborg
With her commercial appeal, athletic prowess and never-give-up attitude, UFC up-and-comer Paige VanZant is already well on her way to stardom, but this week she upped the ante when she trained with Ronda Rousey's former foe Cris "Cyborg" Justino. VanZant, who suffered a loss in her most recent fight at UFC on Fox 22, expressed her intention to fight again immediately after the Dec. 17 defeat to Michelle Waterson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb 1
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan '17
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec '16
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec '16
|retoohs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC