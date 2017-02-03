UFCa s Paige VanZant trains with Ronda Rousey rival Cris Cyborg

With her commercial appeal, athletic prowess and never-give-up attitude, UFC up-and-comer Paige VanZant is already well on her way to stardom, but this week she upped the ante when she trained with Ronda Rousey's former foe Cris "Cyborg" Justino. VanZant, who suffered a loss in her most recent fight at UFC on Fox 22, expressed her intention to fight again immediately after the Dec. 17 defeat to Michelle Waterson.

