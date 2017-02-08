UFC champ Conor McGregor escalates boxing rumors with training video
Conor McGregor continues to be the ultimate troll online. While sliding in digs at Floyd Mayweather and his other opponents through his Twitter account, the current 155-pound UFC champion released a boxing training video on his Instagram page on Wednesday .
