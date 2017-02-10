UFC 208 fight card: Holly Holm vs Germaine de Randamie preview
Ultimate Fighting Championship Featherweight newcomers Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie will battle over the inaugural women's 145-pound championship TONIGHT at UFC 208 inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Not many find themselves in a title fight after a pair of consecutive losses, but that's precisely how the former Bantamweight champ got to this bout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb 1
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan '17
|buck off turkey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC