Tyson Fury's cousin set for shot at world heavyweight title
Boxing promoter Frank Warren said on Twitter on Friday that a contract has been signed for Hughie Fury to challenge Joseph Parker for the New Zealander's WBO heavyweight belt. No more details were given about the fight.
