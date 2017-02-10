Thurman: Danny Garcia is a Limited Fighter, I Will Expose Him
With less than a month until the colossal welterweight unification bout between Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman, live on BoxNation, the fighting talk between the pair is well underway. Unbeaten WBA 'super' world champion Thurman described his next opponent as "limited" and also discussed Angel Garcia's heated verbal tirade at last month's press conference.
