The fight going on outside the ring for Wladimir Klitschko fight

There will be plenty at stake when Anthony Joshua defends his IBF heavyweight championship against former long-time title holder Wladimir Klitschko April 29 at Wembley Stadium in London. The fight features the 27-year-old Olympic champion defending his version of the heavyweight title against the 41-year-old former champion who is coming off his first loss in 12 years.

