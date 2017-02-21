Terence Crawford Could Fight Granados Next Instead of Felix Diaz
Adrian Granados didn't do enough to beat Adrien Broner on Saturday night, but he might've performed impressively enough to land another high-profile fight. BoxingScene.com has learned Bob Arum's Top Rank Inc. is exploring a Terence Crawford-Granados fight for the spring because negotiations for a Crawford-Felix Diaz fight haven't resulted in a deal.
