Sydney derby between Swifts and Giants to launch Super Netball

Netball NSW will consider moving future derby games between the Swifts and Giants to the Qudos Bank Arena, with Saturday's season-opener between the two clubs expected to sell out the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre. The brand new Suncorp Super Netball competition was launched at Sydney's picturesque Hickson Road Reserve on Wednesday ahead of this weekend's Giants-Swifts clash, which will christen the eagerly anticipated eight-team competition.

