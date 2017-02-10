Super bantamweight Kubo gets first sh...

Super bantamweight Kubo gets first shot at world title

Read more: The Japan Times

Shun Kubo will face Venezuelan champion Nehomar Cermeno for the WBA super bantamweight world title, his Shinsei Gym announced on Friday. The 26-year-old Kubo, ranked ninth, will be taking his first shot at a world title at Osaka's Edion Arena on April 9. "I have to go into the bout with the same mental approach as always and just try and win," Kubo told a news conference in Kobe.

