Super bantamweight Kubo gets first shot at world title

Shun Kubo will face Venezuelan champion Nehomar Cermeno for the WBA super bantamweight world title, his Shinsei Gym announced on Friday. The 26-year-old Kubo, ranked ninth, will be taking his first shot at a world title at Osaka's Edion Arena on April 9. "I have to go into the bout with the same mental approach as always and just try and win," Kubo told a news conference in Kobe.

