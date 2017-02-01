South Korean boxing legends to fight on disputed island

Two aging South Korean boxing legends will stage a fight on a remote island disputed by Tokyo and Seoul, organizers said Wednesday, as diplomatic tensions mount between the Asian neighbors. Former World Boxing Council light flyweight champion Chang Jung-koo, 53, will clash with former World Boxing Association light flyweight title holder Yuh Myung-woo - also 53 - on the island, known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea.

