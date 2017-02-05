Sharni Williams: Sydney Sevens upset was 'kick in the bum' Australia needed

Australian women's sevens co-captain Sharni Williams says the Pearls' fourth placing in Sydney was the "kick in the bum" they needed as they look to get their World Series campaign back on track next month in Las Vegas. After accounting for Fiji in their opening match on Saturday at Kippax Field, Australia's Olympic champions were outclassed by Canada 12-7 and then thumped by New Zealand 19-0 in one of their worst tournaments in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.