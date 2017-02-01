S. Korean boxing legends to fight on ...

S. Korean boxing legends to fight on disputed island

Read more: The Nation

Two ageing South Korean boxing legends will stage a fight on a remote island disputed by Tokyo and Seoul, organisers said Wednesday, as diplomatic tensions mount between the Asian neighbours. Former World Boxing Council light flyweight champion Chang Jung-Koo, 53, will clash with former World Boxing Association light flyweight title holder Yuh Myung-Woo -- also 53 -- on Dokdo, known as Takeshima in Japan.

