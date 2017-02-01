S. Korean boxing legends to fight on disputed island
Two ageing South Korean boxing legends will stage a fight on a remote island disputed by Tokyo and Seoul, organisers said Wednesday, as diplomatic tensions mount between the Asian neighbours. Former World Boxing Council light flyweight champion Chang Jung-Koo, 53, will clash with former World Boxing Association light flyweight title holder Yuh Myung-Woo -- also 53 -- on Dokdo, known as Takeshima in Japan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|13 hr
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec '16
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec '16
|retoohs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC