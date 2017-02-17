Roy Jones Eyes Retirement: I Think It's My Last Year in Boxing

On Saturday night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware - Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. , 48-years-old, once again returned to the ring and stopped an overmatched Bobby Gunn in the eight round of a cruiserweight fight. Most fans would have liked to have seen Jones retire in 2003, when he jumped from light heavyweight to the heavyweight division to capture the WBA world title with a twelve round unanimous decision over John Ruiz at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

