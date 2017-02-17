Roy Jones Eyes Retirement: I Think It's My Last Year in Boxing
On Saturday night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware - Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. , 48-years-old, once again returned to the ring and stopped an overmatched Bobby Gunn in the eight round of a cruiserweight fight. Most fans would have liked to have seen Jones retire in 2003, when he jumped from light heavyweight to the heavyweight division to capture the WBA world title with a twelve round unanimous decision over John Ruiz at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb 13
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb 1
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC