Poxton fancies an upset against boxing starlet in Southern Area title fight

Eastern Daily Press

Craig Poxton has not taken on a Southern Area title fight against Boy Jones Junior to make up the numbers. Poxton will be the underdog when he climbs in the ring next Friday for his super featherweight clash against the highly-rated 20 year-old who is undefeated in his 12 bouts so far .

