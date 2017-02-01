Plenty to work on for Jones after London victory
MASON Jones pulled no punches when assessing his performance against journeyman Kevin McCauley - the Welshman even insisted he was treating the points victory as a defeat. The Blaenavon super-welterweight won all four rounds against McCauley at Mayfair's Sheraton Grand Park Lane Hotel to make it three wins from as many outings in the paid ranks.
