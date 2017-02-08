Pimentel says ready to support party stand on death penalty reimposition

Senate President Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III said he is ready to toe the line as head of the ruling administration party to push for the reimposition of the death penalty in the Senate once the Partido Demokratikong Pilipino-Laban comes up with a clear position on death penalty. HRW said use of the death penalty was on the rise across the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia and Iran consistently having some of the world's highest execution rates Pimentel said the PDP-Laban has no position yet even if House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez has already issued a stern warning against members of the House of Representatives who hold key positions that they would be removed from their posts should they vote against the death penalty.

