Photography Project Takes On Jewish W...

Photography Project Takes On Jewish Women's Body Image Concerns

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Forward

What do you get when you cross a feminist Jewish psychotherapist who works with women affected by body-image issues and a photographer? A photographic exhibition exploring the complex relationship Jewish women have with their bodies, of course. "The emBODYment of Jewish Femininity" exhibition debuted at the JOFA Conference which took place in New York City in January 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Sun JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb 13 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb 8 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb 5 Phart Like a Priest 193
News Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ... Feb 1 TitlePharts 2
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan '17 ManatheDada 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,696 • Total comments across all topics: 279,060,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC