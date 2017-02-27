Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's critics are losing powerful positions
Four Philippine legislators who supported a staunch critic of leader Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs lost important positions in the Senate on Monday, drawing political lines in the upper house in a tightening of the president's grip on power. In a motion led by Senator Manny Pacquiao, a famous boxing champion and close ally of Duterte, three senators lost their leadership of house committees and one was ousted as pro-tempore, the Senate's second highest position.
