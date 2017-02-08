Peter Fury: Hughie Will Not Make The Same Mistakes as Tyson

Peter Fury, trainer and uncle of undefeated heavyweight contender Hughie Fury , is confident that his son will not make the same mistakes as his cousin, Tyson Fury. Tyson, an undefeated heavyweight himself, put on the performance of his career in November 2015 - when he traveled to Germany and handed Wladimir Klitschko his first career defeat to capture the WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO world titles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.