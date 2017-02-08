Peter Fury: Hughie Will Not Make The ...

Peter Fury: Hughie Will Not Make The Same Mistakes as Tyson

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Peter Fury, trainer and uncle of undefeated heavyweight contender Hughie Fury , is confident that his son will not make the same mistakes as his cousin, Tyson Fury. Tyson, an undefeated heavyweight himself, put on the performance of his career in November 2015 - when he traveled to Germany and handed Wladimir Klitschko his first career defeat to capture the WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO world titles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? 7 hr Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb 5 Phart Like a Priest 193
News Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ... Feb 1 TitlePharts 2
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan '17 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan '17 buck off turkey 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,688,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC