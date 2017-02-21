Pacquiao breaks Aussie hearts with 'next fight' tweet
MANNY Pacquiao revealed who he wants his next opponent to be, and unfortunately for Aussie boxing fans, it isn't Queenslander Jeff Horn. Horn was the surprise choice to face 'Pac-Man' in April, but recent developments put in doubt the blockbuster bout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb 13
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb 1
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC