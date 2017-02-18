Pacquiao all set for April 23 UAE fight
Manny Pacquiao is pushing forward with an April 23 fight in the United Arab Emirates, the Filipino fighter's chief adviser said yesterday. As to the choice of opponent, Mike Koncz said unbeaten Australian Jeff Horn "is still in the mix" but there are others being looked at.
