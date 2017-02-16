Oner: Yildirim Would Crush Golovkin, Rob Him of His Teeth

Outspoken manager-promoter-trainer Ahmet Oner, who's handled a number of star Cuban fighters over the years, recently resurfaced on the scene with a new star prospect, Turkish super middleweight Avni "Mr. Robot" Yildirim . With Yildirim in his stable, Oner has himself a tough prospect who's earning rave reviews at the 5th St. Gym in Miami Beach.

