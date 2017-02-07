Nacho Will Retire, After 55 Years, If Chavez Jr. Defeats Canelo
Hall of Fame trainer Ignacio "Nacho" Beristain could very well end his career as a trainer, after more than 55 years in the sport, if Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. defeats Canelo Alvarez on May 6th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Nacho wants to end his career on a very high note, and he believes a win by Chavez Jr. - who everyone views as the big underdog in the fight - would be the perfect time to ride off into the sunset.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|2 hr
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb 1
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan '17
|buck off turkey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC