Nacho Will Retire, After 55 Years, If Chavez Jr. Defeats Canelo

Hall of Fame trainer Ignacio "Nacho" Beristain could very well end his career as a trainer, after more than 55 years in the sport, if Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. defeats Canelo Alvarez on May 6th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Nacho wants to end his career on a very high note, and he believes a win by Chavez Jr. - who everyone views as the big underdog in the fight - would be the perfect time to ride off into the sunset.

