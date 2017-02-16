Mikkel Nielsen vs. Flavio Turelli on Ceylan-Lowe Card

Mikkel Nielsen faces a tough test in just his third professional fight on March 18 at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus as he takes on Switzerland's Flavio Turelli in a six-round super welterweight contest on the undercard of Dennis Ceylan's European title fight against Britain's Isaac Lowe. Nielsen, who was a standout amateur boxer, winning the Danish amateur championships for three consecutive years, has made an impressive start to his professional career with Team Sauerland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.