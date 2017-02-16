Mikkel Nielsen vs. Flavio Turelli on Ceylan-Lowe Card
Mikkel Nielsen faces a tough test in just his third professional fight on March 18 at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus as he takes on Switzerland's Flavio Turelli in a six-round super welterweight contest on the undercard of Dennis Ceylan's European title fight against Britain's Isaac Lowe. Nielsen, who was a standout amateur boxer, winning the Danish amateur championships for three consecutive years, has made an impressive start to his professional career with Team Sauerland.
