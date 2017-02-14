Mayweather says fight vs. McGregor is...

Mayweather says fight vs. McGregor is 'very, very close'

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Boxing - James DeGale & Badou Jack Head-to-Head Press Conference - Highline Ballroom, New York City, United States of America - 12/1/17 Floyd Mayweather during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Nov 12, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates after defeating Eddie Alvarez in their lightweight title bout during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden. PHOTO: Reuters/ Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports Nov 12, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates with his two championship belts after defeating Eddie Alvarez in their lightweight title bout during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Mon OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb 8 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb 5 Phart Like a Priest 193
News Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ... Feb 1 TitlePharts 2
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan '17 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,112 • Total comments across all topics: 278,869,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC