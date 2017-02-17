Mayweather A Whopping 25-1 Favorite Should He Fight McGregor

Singer Mariah Carey, center, talks with boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., right, as Bryan Tanaka stands nearby during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Singer Mariah Carey, center, talks with boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., right, as Bryan Tanaka stands nearby during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.