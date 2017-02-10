Mary Kom juggles boxing and Parliament

Mary Kom juggles boxing and Parliament

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Rediff.com

The London Olympics bronze-medallist, the first and only Indian woman boxer to have achieved the feat, spoke of her struggles to manage time during the just-concluded Budget Session of the Parliament, albeit jovially. "I joined the national camp a fortnight ago and soon the Budget Session also started .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) 2 hr RockyPharted 7
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb 8 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb 5 Phart Like a Priest 193
News Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ... Feb 1 TitlePharts 2
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan '17 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,808,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC