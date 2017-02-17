Martinez Will Give Advice To Sosa Ahead of Lomachenko Fight
Former world champion Roman 'Rocky' Martinez is well ware of the offensive explosiveness, the speed and technical capacity of Vasyl Lomachenko. Last June at Madison Square Garden's Theater in Manhattan, Lomachenko pulled in a vicious fifth round knockout of Martinez to capture the WBO super featherweight world title.
