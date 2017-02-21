Manuel Charr Injured, Odlanier Solis Fight is Called Off
The heavyweight collision between Manuel Charr and Odlanier Solis, that was set for March 11 in Bonn and initially announced for the WBA interim-title - is now off. Charr is sidelined with an injured shoulder, and because of that he is physically unable to go forward with the fight.
