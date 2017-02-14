Manny Pacquiao Stands Firm on Next Fight Being in UAE
On Tuesday, WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao confirmed that his next fight will be held in the United Arab Emirates, two months from now. "We are really going to fight in the UAE by April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Mon
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb 1
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC