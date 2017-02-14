Manny Pacquiao Stands Firm on Next Fi...

Manny Pacquiao Stands Firm on Next Fight Being in UAE

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

On Tuesday, WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao confirmed that his next fight will be held in the United Arab Emirates, two months from now. "We are really going to fight in the UAE by April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Mon OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb 8 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb 5 Phart Like a Priest 193
News Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ... Feb 1 TitlePharts 2
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan '17 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,781 • Total comments across all topics: 278,872,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC