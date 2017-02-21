Manny Pacquiao-Amir Khan agree to terms on fight in April, replacing Jeff Horn
Manny Pacquiao is here to make money. The veteran boxer has been preparing to make a title defense against little-known Jeff Horn on April 23, but when the reaction to the booking wasn't great, many speculated Pacquiao would break off that fight for another opponent.
