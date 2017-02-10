Lucas Matthysse on The Hunt For Welterweight Belt, Says Gomez
Healthy, refreshed and ready to fight, Argentine puncher Lucas Matthysse will return from a 19-month on May 6th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. As BoxingScene.com previously reported, Matthysse will appear in a featured fight as part of the HBO pay-per-view undercard to the all-Mexican clash between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Matthysse is 34 years old and has a career record of 37 wins, 34 by knockout and four defeats.
