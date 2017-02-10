Lucas Matthysse on The Hunt For Welte...

Lucas Matthysse on The Hunt For Welterweight Belt, Says Gomez

18 hrs ago

Healthy, refreshed and ready to fight, Argentine puncher Lucas Matthysse will return from a 19-month on May 6th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. As BoxingScene.com previously reported, Matthysse will appear in a featured fight as part of the HBO pay-per-view undercard to the all-Mexican clash between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Matthysse is 34 years old and has a career record of 37 wins, 34 by knockout and four defeats.

