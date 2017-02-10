Lomachenko-Sosa: Arum Solidifies MGM National Harbor as Site
Arum told BoxingScene.com the show definitely will take place at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The new casino and resort near Washington, D.C., opened in December.
