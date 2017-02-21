Klitschko packing experience for Josh...

Klitschko packing experience for Joshua fight

17 hrs ago

The last time Haye fought anyone of any real calibre he lost a unanimous decision to Wladimir Klitschko in Germany several years ago. Wladimir Klitschko believes that experience will give him the edge when he faces Anthony Joshua for the International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association heavyweight titles at Wembley Stadium in London on April 29. The Briton has fought 18 times and has won every fight inside the distance.

