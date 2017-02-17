Klitschko: Great for boxing that Joshua fight is being promoted without abuse
Wladimir Klitschko believes Anthony Joshua is strengthening his chances of success by not engaging in the "mind games" attempted by Tyson Fury and David Haye. The 40-year-old Klitschko challenges IBF heavyweight champion Joshua at Wembley Stadium on April 29, when the winner will also take the WBA title, and so far the two former Olympic gold-medallists have demonstrated a mutual respect.
