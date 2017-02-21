Khan close to landing Pacquiao fight

Khan close to landing Pacquiao fight

16 hrs ago

Khan is understood to have agreed terms with Pacquiao's promoter Top Rank chief Bob Arum for a showdown with the Filipino ring legend. Khan, 30, believes he will finally fight Pacquiao two years after the eight-weight world champion pulled out of a proposed clash between the pair.

