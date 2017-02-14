Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't like the word 'interim' attached to title fight
The back and forth was interesting and Nurmagomedov was honest enough to concede that, were he to eventually get a fight against McGregor, the UFC would stage it in NY or Las Vegas, and not Russian Federation. Talk of a possible fight with Mayweather, a five-weight world champion, took off late past year after the Irishman secured a boxing licence in California, enabling him to train and fight in the U.S. state.
