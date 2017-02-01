Katie Taylor has next bout confirmed ...

Katie Taylor has next bout confirmed for undercard of London title fight in March

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Katie Taylor's third professional fight will take place in the O2 in London on March 4th on the undercard of the heavyweight clash between David Haye and Tony Bellew. http://www.independent.ie/sport/other-sports/boxing/katie-taylor-has-next-bout-confirmed-for-undercard-of-london-title-fight-in-march-35418590.html Katie Taylor's third professional fight will take place in the O2 in London on March 4th on the undercard of the heavyweight clash between David Haye and Tony Bellew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ... Wed TitlePharts 2
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan 6 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan 3 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan '17 buck off turkey 1
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Dec '16 shabbyshoes 1
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec '16 retoohs 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,543 • Total comments across all topics: 278,510,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC