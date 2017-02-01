Katie Taylor has next bout confirmed for undercard of London title fight in March
Katie Taylor's third professional fight will take place in the O2 in London on March 4th on the undercard of the heavyweight clash between David Haye and Tony Bellew. http://www.independent.ie/sport/other-sports/boxing/katie-taylor-has-next-bout-confirmed-for-undercard-of-london-title-fight-in-march-35418590.html Katie Taylor's third professional fight will take place in the O2 in London on March 4th on the undercard of the heavyweight clash between David Haye and Tony Bellew.
