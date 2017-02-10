Juan Francisco Estrada, Due To Backla...

Juan Francisco Estrada, Due To Backlash, Will NOT Fight Sosa

A few days ago, Beltran revealed that his company was finalizing a showdown between former world champions Juan Francisco Estrada and Edgar Sosa in Mexico City on March 11. Sosa had confirmed Beltran's information, but also said that nothing had been finalized to face his countryman. But once the fight was announced, the Mexican boxing fans went wild - calling the contest a mismatch and walkover for Estrada.

