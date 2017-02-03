John Ryder Captures IBF Regional Belt...

John Ryder Captures IBF Regional Belt, Defeats Adam Etches

16 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

London's John Ryder wins the IBF international super middleweight title with a hard fought 12 round unanimous points win over Adam Etches. The judges scored the contest 117-111, 116-112, 118-109.

